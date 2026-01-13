Advertisement

Thomas Partey set to leave Villarreal after falling out of plans

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:37 - 13 January 2026
Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey is set to leave Villarreal at the end of the season, with the midfielder unlikely to receive a contract renewal after a short and challenging spell in Spain.

Partey joined Villarreal after ending his tenure at Arsenal, seeking a fresh start in La Liga and a chance to re-establish himself following recurring injuries during his stay in North London.

The move marked a return to familiar territory for the 32-year-old, who previously excelled in Spain with Atlético Madrid, winning the Europa League and becoming one of the most dynamic midfielders in Europe before sealing a high-profile switch to the Premier League.

However, his transition back to Spanish football has not unfolded as expected. Partey has struggled to secure a sustained role in the team under Marcelino, featuring in just 18 matches across all competitions and registering 943 minutes of action.

The limited game time reflects a shift in the manager’s tactical priorities and a reduced reliance on the Ghanaian midfielder.

Reports indicate that Marcelino has advised the club’s leadership that Partey does not fit into Villarreal’s long-term strategy, prompting a decision not to offer an extension when his contract expires on June 30, 2026.

The move is believed to be motivated not only by technical preferences – Villarreal is said to be targeting a different midfield profile – but also by economic considerations.

With his future now open, Partey is expected to become a free agent, attracting interest from clubs across Europe and beyond.

The Black Stars midfielder is currently valued at approximately €5 million on Transfermarkt, despite his limited playing time, underscoring his experience and pedigree at the highest levels of the game.

