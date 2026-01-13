List of foreign leaders and presidents captured by U.S. forces

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is escorted, as he heads to an initial court appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others in New York City, January 5, 2026.

Discover the history of foreign leaders captured by U.S. forces, from Aguinaldo to Nicolás Maduro, and their global legal and political impact.

The capture or removal of foreign leaders by U.S. forces is among the most consequential and controversial acts in modern international relations.

While rare, such operations have spanned more than a century, from colonial-era conflicts in the Philippines to high-profile interventions in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

These actions, often justified by a mix of military necessity, law enforcement, and claims of protecting democracy, consistently spark intense debate about sovereignty, legality, and the limits of American power abroad.

By examining historical cases including Emilio Aguinaldo, Manuel Noriega, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Saddam Hussein, Juan Orlando Hernández, and Nicolás Maduro, this analysis traces how U.S. interventions have evolved, revealing patterns, controversies, and the profound implications of forcibly removing or arresting sitting and former heads of state.

Historical Cases

1. Emilio Aguinaldo (1901) – Philippines

Emilio Aguinaldo

Emilio Aguinaldo was the revolutionary president of the First Philippine Republic and the figurehead of the Filipino struggle against colonial rule. Following the Spanish-American War in 1898, the United States replaced Spain as the occupying power, sparking the Philippine-American War.

Aguinaldo, who had initially viewed the U.S. as a partner in achieving independence, soon declared resistance when America imposed territorial control. His capture on March 23, 1901, by U.S. forces led by Brigadier General Frederick Funston, was a clandestine operation involving American troops posing as Filipino prisoners escorted by local scouts loyal to the U.S.

The seizure effectively ended organised resistance, and Aguinaldo publicly swore allegiance to the United States days later. While sporadic fighting continued until 1902, the fall of Aguinaldo marked the turning point of the conflict. He later lived a long life as a private citizen and ultimately became a symbolic, if polarising, nationalist figure.

2. Manuel Noriega (1989) – Panama

Manuel Noriega

General Manuel Noriega ruled Panama through military power while presenting himself as a partner of U.S. intelligence agencies. By the late 1980s, his relationship with Washington collapsed under mounting evidence of narcotics trafficking, electoral repression and his growing alignment against U.S. interests.

The United States launched Operation Just Cause on December 20, 1989, deploying roughly 27,000 troops in the largest American combat operation since Vietnam. After initially escaping capture, Noriega sought refuge in the Vatican Embassy.

Under mounting pressure, including U.S. psychological tactics like blasting music at the facility, he surrendered on January 3, 1990. Sent to the United States, he was convicted on drug-trafficking charges and later extradited to France before returning to Panama, where he died in custody in 2017. The case became a landmark of unilateral American military intervention against a sovereign leader.

3. Saddam Hussein (2003) – Iraq

Saddam Hussein

Saddam Hussein ruled Iraq for nearly 25 years, from 1979 until the U.S.-led invasion that toppled his government. The 2003 invasion was based on claims of weapons of mass destruction and alleged links to terrorism, assertions later disproven but which framed the intervention as a national security necessity at the time.

After months of searching, U.S. troops captured Saddam on December 13, 2003, near Tikrit, hiding underground in a narrow shelter.

His arrest symbolised the collapse of Ba’athist rule, though it did not end the violent insurgency that followed. Saddam was later tried by an Iraqi court and executed in 2006. The case stands out as the most formalised of U.S.-involved leader captures, with the final legal process conducted locally rather than on American soil.

4. Jean-Bertrand Aristide (2004) – Haiti

Jean-Bertrand Aristide

Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Haiti’s first freely elected leader, was twice removed from office, first in a 1991 coup and again in 2004 under highly contentious circumstances. His second administration faced international pressure over disputed elections and aid freezes that crippled the country’s finances. As armed rebels closed in on Port-au-Prince, Aristide was escorted out of Haiti aboard a U.S.-arranged aircraft on February 29, 2004.

Washington described his departure as voluntary, but Aristide and his supporters claimed it was a covert, internationally sponsored coup. Testimony from diplomats and analysts has later suggested U.S. and French involvement in orchestrating his removal.

Aristide spent seven years in exile in Africa before returning in 2011. His case remains one of the most debated examples of political extraction carried out under the banner of crisis management.

5. Juan Orlando Hernández (2022) – Honduras

Juan Orlando Hernández presents his national statement during day two of COP26 at SECC on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Andy Buchanan/Pool/Getty Images

Juan Orlando Hernández, once regarded as a crucial ally of Washington on migration and security, left office under clouds of suspicion linking him to organised crime. Weeks after his term ended, Honduran authorities arrested Hernández following a U.S. extradition request, and he was flown to New York to face charges alleging he aided the cocaine trade while running the Honduran state.

He was convicted in 2024 and sentenced to 45 years in prison. However, in a stunning reversal, President Donald Trump pardoned him in December 2025, prompting Honduras to seek his arrest on domestic charges. Unlike earlier interventions, Hernández’s case followed legal protocol until political decision-making reshaped its outcome.

6. Nicolás Maduro (2026) – Venezuela

Nicolás Maduro

The most dramatic and unprecedented case came with the January 2026 U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s president. Maduro had already been indicted by U.S. prosecutors on narcotics charges, and Washington no longer recognised him as Venezuela’s legitimate leader following disputed elections.

Operation Absolute Resolve, involving coordinated airstrikes and special forces deployments, seized Maduro and his wife directly from Caracas. They were transported to U.S. custody and arraigned in New York, sparking global outcry.