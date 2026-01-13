Mali police arrest ‘marabout’ who took cash for failed AFCON prophecy | Photo Africa Foot

Mali police arrest ‘marabout’ who took cash for failed AFCON prophecy

Mali arrests self-proclaimed marabout who took cash to predict AFCON glory after the Eagles’ 2025 quarter-final exit to Senegal exposed the alleged scam.

Malian police have arrested a self-styled spiritualist who allegedly solicited donations after promising that the national football team would win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, only for the Eagles to be eliminated in the quarter-finals.

The man, identified by authorities as Mr Sinayogo, amassed a sizeable following online by claiming he possessed mystical powers capable of shaping Mali’s AFCON destiny.

He urged supporters to contribute financially in exchange for assurances that the Eagles would be crowned champions.

Local outlets citing Agence France-Presse (AFP) report that Sinayogo received more than 22 million CFA francs (approximately $39,000) from fans who believed in his predictions.

Tensions erupted in Bamako following Mali’s exit from the tournament, with a frustrated crowd reportedly gathering outside the self-proclaimed marabout’s home.

Police intervened to disperse the crowd and take Sinayogo into custody to prevent violence.

A senior security official told AFP that the case falls under Mali’s laws against charlatanism and deception, noting that an earlier arrest would have risked sparking public outrage while national team hopes remained alive.

Sinayogo was detained on Saturday and transferred to Mali’s cybercrime unit, where he is expected to face charges of fraud and related offences.

Mali’s AFCON Journey

Mali enjoyed a gritty but ultimately unsuccessful campaign at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

The Eagles advanced from Group A after three straight draws: 1-1 against Zambia, 0-0 with Comoros, and a hard-fought 1-1 result against host nation Morocco.

The team showed remarkable resilience in the Round of 16, defeating Tunisia 3-2 on penalties after playing much of the match with 10 men following an early dismissal.

Their run came to an end in the quarter-finals with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal.

A first-half Iliman Ndiaye strike and a red card to captain Yves Bissouma proved decisive, despite a spirited late push from the Malians.