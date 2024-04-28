GUTA in a statement called on the relevant authorities to urgently address the situation by releasing a timetable for the ongoing power rationing, popularly known as 'dumsor'.
Power outages affecting our businesses; release dumsor timetable - GUTA
The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has raised concerns about the adverse effects of persistent power outages on businesses across the country.
Recommended articles
The frequent and prolonged power outages have had a crippling effect on businesses, disrupting operations, and leading to financial losses. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Ghana's economy, are particularly vulnerable to the impact of erratic power supply.
According to GUTA, the lack of a clear timetable for these outages makes it challenging for businesses to plan and mitigate the effects on their operations. Uncertainty surrounding the duration and timing of power cuts leaves business owners in a state of limbo, unable to make informed decisions about production schedules, inventory management, and customer service.
In conclusion, GUTA reiterated its appeal to the government and stakeholders in the power sector to prioritize the interests of businesses and take urgent action to alleviate the impact of power outages on the economy.
Releasing a dumsor timetable would enable businesses to better cope with the challenges posed by the current energy crisis and pave the way for a more stable and prosperous business environment in Ghana.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh