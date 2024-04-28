Power outages affecting our businesses; release dumsor timetable - GUTA

The frequent and prolonged power outages have had a crippling effect on businesses, disrupting operations, and leading to financial losses. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Ghana's economy, are particularly vulnerable to the impact of erratic power supply.

According to GUTA, the lack of a clear timetable for these outages makes it challenging for businesses to plan and mitigate the effects on their operations. Uncertainty surrounding the duration and timing of power cuts leaves business owners in a state of limbo, unable to make informed decisions about production schedules, inventory management, and customer service.

In conclusion, GUTA reiterated its appeal to the government and stakeholders in the power sector to prioritize the interests of businesses and take urgent action to alleviate the impact of power outages on the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT