Akufo Addo's driver Joseph Addo wins La Dadekotopon NPP primary

Among the candidates was Joseph Addo, who garnered substantial support from party delegates.

Addo's victory comes as a notable development, given his background as the personal driver to President Akufo-Addo. His successful bid in the primary underscores his growing political influence and support within the party's ranks.

The La Dadekotopon constituency has been a focal point for political activity, with the NPP aiming to reclaim the seat lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

The party's determination to secure victory in the constituency was evident in the keenly contested primary.

Following his win, Joseph Addo expressed gratitude to the party delegates for their confidence in him and pledged to work tirelessly to address the needs and concerns of constituents.

He emphasized his commitment to advancing the party's agenda and contributing to the development of the constituency.

The victory of Joseph Addo adds momentum to the NPP's preparations for the upcoming elections with his extensive experience and close association with President Akufo-Addo, Addo's candidacy is expected to bolster the party's prospects in the La Dadekotopon constituency.