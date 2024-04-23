Vigilant Asante-Akim North constituent's fact-checking exposes MP and government

The controversy stems from the recent release of the NPP's Performance Tracker, where the alleged plantain factory was listed as one of the party's achievements. Further affirming this claim, Appiah-Kubi reportedly asserted in parliament that he personally supplies plantains from his plantation to sustain the factory's operations, emphasizing its role in job creation within the constituency.

However, a constituent, determined to verify the authenticity of these assertions, undertook a fact-checking mission to the site of the purported factory. Armed with a camera, the individual documented the surroundings, revealing an unkempt area with an uninviting path leading to the facility. Shockingly, the footage circulated on social media showcased a factory devoid of activity, with no signs of electricity supply despite the extension of power lines to the site.

The video has sparked widespread skepticism among residents, with some echoing the constituent's findings. According to these voices, the factory in question remains non-operational, with local farmers finding alternative markets for their produce. Discrepancies between official claims and on-the-ground realities have fueled doubts about the effectiveness of government initiatives and the transparency of elected representatives.