Police launch manhunt for 2 gunmen who fatally shot 2 off-duty police officers

“An intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested is currently ongoing,” the Police said in the statement.

The motive behind the brutal shooting remains shrouded in mystery, leaving the community and law enforcement authorities puzzled and deeply troubled.

This tragic incident comes on the heels of another deadly shooting just two days prior, adding to the growing concern over escalating violence in the region. Lance Corporal Danso Michael, a member of the Ghana Armed Forces, met a similarly untimely demise during a confrontation over land ownership in Millennium City, Kasoa.

Preliminary investigations into Lance Corporal Danso Michael's death suggest that he, along with his colleagues, intervened in a land dispute concerning a half plot at Millennium City. Despite warnings from authorities to refrain from any activities on the disputed land, tensions escalated, resulting in a fatal confrontation.

One individual, identified as Benlord Ababio, purportedly a traditional leader, has been apprehended in connection with the killing of Lance Corporal Danso Michael. Currently in police custody, Ababio is assisting the Ghana Police Service in their ongoing investigation into the incident.