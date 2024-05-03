ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaians deserve respect, not lies — Stan Dogbe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent announcement that 'dumsor' is over has left many bewildered and frustrated by the ease with which the government continues to lie to its people.

How can a problem that was denied by the government suddenly be declared solved?

For months, the citizenry has been bearing the brunt of power challenges that have affected every aspect of our lives- from businesses to healthcare.

And yet, the government chose to deny the existence of 'dumsor', compelling the Electricity Company of Ghana and GRIDCo to continue deceiving Ghanaians that we were experiencing local faults.

When we demanded a load-shedding timetable to at least be able to plan our lives and businesses, we were met with insults and arrogance from the energy minister.

It is beyond comprehension how lying and being deceptive have become so easy for the government.

Is it simply a case of arrogance and being drunk on power? Where is the honesty and transparency that the people deserve from their leaders?

President Akufo-Addo's audacious claim of 'dumsor' being over is not just a lie; it's a betrayal of every Ghanaian who has endured the hardships of the power challenges over the period.

Since May 1, many citizens have suffered even more severe forms of power issues in their localities, proving that the problem is far from resolved.

We, as Ghanaians, deserve better. We deserve respect from our leaders. We deserve transparency and honesty.

It is time for the government to stop playing games and start addressing the real issues affecting ordinary citizens' lives—enough with the lies and deception.

It is time for real solutions, not BOLD lies.

By Stan Xoese Dogbe, a Ghanaian Journalist and Political Communications Strategist.

