In a statement released on Friday, the law enforcement agency disclosed that it had summoned the lawmaker and his alleged accomplices, identified as George Sasu and Regina Serwaa, for questioning. The move comes in response to footage capturing Professor Kingsley Nyarko purportedly handing an envelope to two EC officials at the Church of Pentecost Polling Station in Fumesua during the Ejisu by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Police investigate alleged electoral offence during Ejisu by-election
The Ghana Police Service has launched a thorough investigation into an alleged electoral offence involving the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso constituency, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, and certain temporary Election Commission (EC) personnel during the recent Ejisu by-election.
The emergence of the footage has triggered widespread condemnation, prompting numerous calls including one by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the immediate arrest of the MP and a comprehensive investigation into the matter.
"The persons involved, George Sasu, Regina Serwaa, and Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, have subsequently been invited by the Police to assist with the investigation, and their statements were duly taken," stated the Ghana Police Service. "Police is working in collaboration with the Electoral Commission as the investigation progresses."
The allegations have stirred significant public concern, particularly in the wake of Ghana's ongoing efforts to uphold the integrity of its electoral processes. With the country poised to conduct various elections in the near future, including the crucial December 7 general election, the incident underscores the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability at all levels of the electoral system.
Citizens and stakeholders alike remain vigilant, urging authorities to ensure a swift and impartial resolution to the matter, thereby upholding the principles of democracy and justice.
