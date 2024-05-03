Police investigate alleged electoral offence during Ejisu by-election

The emergence of the footage has triggered widespread condemnation, prompting numerous calls including one by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the immediate arrest of the MP and a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

"The persons involved, George Sasu, Regina Serwaa, and Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, have subsequently been invited by the Police to assist with the investigation, and their statements were duly taken," stated the Ghana Police Service. "Police is working in collaboration with the Electoral Commission as the investigation progresses."

The allegations have stirred significant public concern, particularly in the wake of Ghana's ongoing efforts to uphold the integrity of its electoral processes. With the country poised to conduct various elections in the near future, including the crucial December 7 general election, the incident underscores the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability at all levels of the electoral system.