10 people die, several others injured in fatal accident on Suhum Road


Ten passengers on a VIP bus from Accra have been confirmed dead on the Suhum road after a fatal accident.

Ten people have been confirmed dead and several others injured following an accident suffered by a VIP bus on the Accra-Suhum road.

A journalist by name Jesse Amankwa, who happens to be a resident member of the town where the incident occurred told Joy FM that the accident might have been cause by a brake failure of an incoming truck, which forced the VIP to veer off his road.

He further narrated that the ten people who died are made of eight (8) ladies and two (2) gentlemen.

And aside that there are scores of people who suffered various degree of injuries.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been sent to the Nsawam Mortuary.

