It is illegal to blacklist ‘title’ names – Ace Ankomah

A private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah, has said that it is illegal for the Births and Deaths Registry to prevent people from registering certain names in the country.

His comments come on the back of concerns raised by the general public that persons who wish to register names such as Nii, Nana, Naa, Junior among others, have been turned away in recent times by the Births and Deaths Registry because such names are considered as titles.

But Ace Ankomah said what they are doing “is not in the law, and it is also not in the regulation that was supposed to have been made under the 1965 Act.”

“What the law says is that they should have a mode of operation. The Births and Deaths Registry has no power to make law. Having a mode of operation must comply with the law. So if the fundamental law does not give you a certain power, you cannot be claiming that you have written your own mode of operation to make that power to yourself. So it does not exist, it has no legal basis, that nonsense must stop,” he fumed.

Ace Ankomah disclosed that he has petitioned the Attorney General’s department over the matter, and threatened to head to court if persuasion fails.

“It is backward. It didn’t exist at least in 1990 when I registered my children. This is a recent thing they’ve started. We’ve written to the Attorney General to tell them to stop this. If they don’t, this matter will be going to court. There is no legal basis for that,” he added.