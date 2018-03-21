2 children drown in a well at Nsawam

news

Two children have been reported dead at at Kwasi Nyarko, a community near Nsawam in the Eastern region, after drowning in a well.

The deceased, both girls, were identified as Rita Obeng and Stella Opare who were ten and seven years respectively.

READ ALSO: Freedom: Rape suspect freed as victim confessed of enjoying sex

Starr News reports that the sad incident happened on Monday, March 19, 2018, when the victims left home to visit their grandmother.

Explaining the incident, a Unit Committee Member at Kwasi-Nyarko community Jacob Tawiah said the two deceased girls had left home in the company of another child and were heading for their grandmother’s house.

However, hours later they were found to have drowned in a relatively shallow well at about 5:30pm.

He said the third child began to cry after seeing her friends drown, attracting the attention of someone who was about to fetch water.

Further alarm was raised as more persons gathered to help retrieve the bodies of the girls from the well, but they were reported dead upon arrival at the Nsawam government hospital.

READ ALSO: Violence: Journalists accused in renewed clashes at Ahwiaa

A complaint was subsequently lodged at the Nsawam Police station where a team of investigators were dispatched to the scene for further investigations.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Nsawam government Hospital for autopsy, with the Eastern regional Police Command confirming that investigations are still ongoing concerning the matter.