Journalists accused in renewed clashes at Ahwiaa

Journalists at Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region have been accused over the renewed clashes between two youth groups.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kwabre East Municipality who doubles as the Chairman of the District Security Committee (DISEC), Nana Osei Asibey said journalists in the region must be blamed for the clashes.

He blamed journalists for exaggerating the renewed clashes.

"You are not being fair and helpful to the situation at all….if you start reporting that the Zongo and Akan youth have clashed it is just that you are not telling the truth," he said.

According to him, the issue is not serious as being reported in some media outlets.

"As reporters do your investigations and assessment before you come to me for my side. You don’t have to report any untruth.

"You are just exaggerating and I will plead with you to report accuracy," he added.

This is the second time the Zongo youth and the Akan indigenes clashed which has left one dead and scores injured.

In February, there was a bloody clash between indigenous Ashantis and members of the Zongo community which resulted in dozens being injured while several properties were destroyed.

The clash was sparked by the hacking of one person by a Zongo boy during the funeral rites of a young lady in the area.

That action angered the Ashantis who stormed the Zongo community and destroyed properties. The Zongo youth earlier had also staged a reprisal attack on the indigenes with guns, machetes and other weapons.

It took the timely intervention of police and military personnel to restore order in the area.