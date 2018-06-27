Pulse.com.gh logo
2000 applicants qualify for 2nd phase of police enlistment


2000 applicants qualify for 2nd phase of police enlistment

The Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police DSP Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman said they have sent letters to the 2000 qualified applicants inviting them for the next stage of the process.

play
The Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police DSP Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman has said that 2000 recruit applicants have qualified for the second phase of the recruitment exercise.

She told the Daily Graphic that they have sent letters to the 2000 qualified applicants inviting them for the next stage of the process.

Phase 2 of the enlistment process involves medical screening at the Police Hospital.

The applicants have been categorised into groups, each numbering 250, and they have been given dates to take their turns for the medical screening until they are all covered.

DSP Abayie-Buckman also said that graduates who applied and were on the waiting list would be contacted at the appropriate time to proceed with their part of the recruitment process.

She said the applicants who have been invited were currently undergoing tests in chest X-Ray, eye examination, blood grouping, physical examination, among others, to establish their general health status ahead of deployment to the various training schools.

She further indicated that applicants who pass the medical examination will be deployed to undergo a 6-month compulsory training at the various police training schools in Ghana.

She cautioned applicants to be wary of fraudsters who pose as helpers to get them enlisted. She said such people will only extort money from the applicants and later offer little or no help.

She said the Police Administration would deal ruthlessly with such unscrupulous people when caught.

