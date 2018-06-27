Pulse.com.gh logo
39% Ghanaian women overweight - Survey


Obese Women 39% Ghanaian women overweight - Survey

Presenting the findings of the survey Dr Adu-Afarwuah, said breakdown of the research showed that majority of obese women live in urban areas.

The research conducted by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that about 39 percent of women in the country are obese.

The micronutrient survey was conducted in Ghana between May and June 2017.

A breakdown of the research showed that majority of obese women live in urban areas. 29 percent of obese women are in rural areas, while 49 percent of women in urban areas are obese.

Meanwhile, 47 percent of the obese women are in the southern sector of the country, comprising the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern regions, while 19 percent live in the three regions of the north.

The Ghana Micronutrient Survey (GMS) was conducted among 1,064 non-pregnant women, 1,234 children and 2159 households selected across the country.

The research focused on a comprehensive study of the anaemia, vitamin A, iron haemoglobin and malaria prevalence among women and children.

The research team was led by the University of Ghana with funding support from the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Canadian Government.

The objective of the study was to generate ready and reliable data on micronutrients to help address malnutrition and improve on the health condition of children and women.

Other findings

Presenting the findings Dr Adu-Afarwuah, said they found out that 21 percent of children below five experience stunted growth.

Meanwhile, 27 percent of children under five in rural areas were stunted, with 14 percent of those in urban areas also experiencing same.

In a related development, the Director of Family Health at the GHS, Dr Patrick Aboagye, said he expects the findings of the study to serve as a wake-up call for policymakers to put in place mechanisms to tackle the challenges relating to the health needs of vulnerable groups, especially women and children.

