Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto


In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto

Confirming the incident Detective Dave Dickinson of the Homicide Unit said that they suspect Janas Nyarko was shot by individuals from another neighborhood in the city.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 31- year -old Ghanaian lady living in Toronto, Canada has died after she was shot at a funeral ceremony in her community close to the Replin Avenue.

According to MyNewsGh.com Janas Nyarko was pronounced dead after being rushed to the Toronto trauma centre.

Confirming the incident Detective Dave Dickinson of the Homicide Unit told MyNewsGh.com that they suspect Janas Nyarko was shot by individuals from another neighborhood in the city.

READ ALSO: Beware of purchasing fake Coartem, Zentel – FDA cautions public

“It would appear that this is a case of individuals coming from one neighborhood in the city to another neighborhood and shooting the first residents they see.”

Janas Nyarko went to the funeral rites of a Ghanaian lady who died in  Ghana but was flown to Canada for the funeral service on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

READ ALSO: Man kills ex-wife, son and commits suicide

Suddenly, there was a sporadic shooting which led to her death.

A Ghanaian resident in the area told said that majority of Ghanaians living in government subsidised houses in Toronto are prone to frequent attacks “because there are bad guys living in the area.”

Nyarko, who migrated to Canada from Ghana in 2001, lived in Toronto alone and worked at a shelter, Dickinson said. There is nothing that indicates that she or any of the other passengers in the car were targeted, he added.

Her death marks Toronto’s 47th homicide of the year and one of four in the GTA in under 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Police have intensified a search for the killers of the Nyarko.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Murder Trial: Mental state of JB Danquah's 'killer' can be examined - Dr. Osei Murder Trial Mental state of JB Danquah's 'killer' can be examined - Dr. Osei
Health Alert: Beware of purchasing fake Coartem, Zentel – FDA cautions public Health Alert Beware of purchasing fake Coartem, Zentel – FDA cautions public
Murder Trial: Suspect's confession on murder of JB Danquah "total rubbish" -Baako Murder Trial Suspect's confession on murder of JB Danquah "total rubbish" -Baako
Fight: Police man loses left eye in attempt to stop protestors Fight Police man loses left eye in attempt to stop protestors
Horror: Man kills ex-wife, son and commits suicide Horror Man kills ex-wife, son and commits suicide
Photo: Flagstaff House guard arrested for armed robbery, rape Photo Flagstaff House guard arrested for armed robbery, rape

Recommended Videos

Local News: Kadjebi residents troop to see albino posters for the first time Local News Kadjebi residents troop to see albino posters for the first time
Local News: Blood delivery via drones misplaced priority – Kpessa Whyte Local News Blood delivery via drones misplaced priority – Kpessa Whyte
Local News: Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook Local News Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook



Top Articles

1 FIFA Meeting Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved after...bullet
2 Photo Flagstaff House guard arrested for armed robbery, rapebullet
3 Migration Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation listbullet
4 Crime Police arrest Jubilee House guards for armed robbery, rapebullet
5 Immigration Ghana replies US following deportation standoffbullet
6 Murder Trial Suspect's confession on murder of JB Danquah...bullet
7 In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in...bullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Video Bishop Obinim’s congregant who carried cement...bullet
10 Issues Ursula Owusu's lawyer begs defiant A Plus to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet

Local

Identity Card Akufo-Addo backs use of birth cert, passport for Ghana Card registration
Gender Equality Otiko urges wives to share domestic chores with their husbands
Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday (File photo)
Happy Birthday Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today
Free Press GJA laments seizure of journalists’ phones in court