4-month old baby, 7 others perish in accident in Bole

A fatal car accident in Bole in the Northern Region of Ghana has claimed the life of a 4-month old baby and 7 others.

The accident which happened near Kwame-Kessie at Banda Nkawa in the Bole District also had 17 people injured.

The Bole District Crime Officer, ASP Ebenezer Kwaku Dakey, who confirmed the incident said the accident occurred at about 11:30 pm on Monday..

He said a Sprinter Benz Bus with registration number AS 9242 was heading to Kumasi from Wa in the Upper West Region.

He added that one of the tyres of the car burst when it reached Kwame-Kessie which caused the vehicle to somersault several times and landed in the bush.

“At about 11:30 pm yesterday police patrol team at Banda Nkwanta had information that a sprinter bus travelling from Wa direction to Kumasi on reaching a village called Kwaku-Kwesie, burst its back Tyre and somersaulted into a nearby bush", he said.

“Five of the passengers died on the spot and 19 sustained injuries. All the injured were conveyed to the Bole Government Hospital where two of the injured persons died, making seven the number of persons dead while 17 are currently receiving treatments at the hospital”, he added