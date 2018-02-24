Zabzugu MP hospitalized after being involved in car crash

news

The Member of Parliament for Zabzugu Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhassan Umar Obaako, escaped death by the skin of the teeth after being involved in a car crash on Friday.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP was caught up in the accident together two other colleagues, who were travelling together with him.

The accident occurred on the Tamale-Zabzugu road whiles they were reportedly travelling to a funeral in the constituency.

Mr. Obaako was travelling alongside former District Chief Executive for Zabzugu, Iddrisu Alidu Laabandoo, and his personal driver.

The MP is reported to have broken his arm as a result of the accident, whiles the former DCE and the driver also sustained some minor injuries.

All three men have subsequently been rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] for Zabzugu constituency, Mohammed Adam explained how the accident occurred in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

According to him, “the vehicle somersaulted about three times and finally landed”.

He, however, stated that all three men are out of danger and are recuperating well from injuries sustained during the car crash.

“We thank God Almighty for saving the lives of our people, and pray that the good lord will continue to protect them and also heal them speedily for us,” Mr. Adam added.