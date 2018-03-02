4 tips to surviving a bank robbery

news

Ghanaians are living in danger with the rampant armed robbery attacks without overarching measures to tame the situation.

People are living in fear after gunmen robbed shops, banks etc in broad daylight.

In some cases, the police are helpless in dealing with the situation because they do not have the necessary logistics.

Law enforcement agencies must get a grip on the demographic changes in the cities and how they are leading to unplanned urban spaces, more dangerous robberies will be experienced.

Suppose you're in a bank branch when it gets robbed. Should you hit the ground and stay quiet or confront the robbers?

While every situation is different and no one knows in advance how they’ll react, the best advice for bank customers is to not do anything that might put themselves or others at greater risk of harm.

It's important for individuals not to try to be heroes, not to panic, and to do anything the robber tells them to do.

Here are a few things to know to survive a bank robbery.

Stay calm

When the robbery starts, it’s likely to be chaotic and confusing. Breathe deeply and try to stay calm. Being in a heightened emotional state may cause you to do things that you normally wouldn’t do, so it’s important that you try to relax as much as possible throughout the duration of the robbery.

Fear may temporarily immobilize you, so try to keep a clear head so you can react appropriately during the robbery.

Comply with the robber's instructions

Listen to the bank robber’s instructions and follow them exactly as they give them. If they ask you to get down on the ground, comply as fast as possible.

Give up any valuables or money that they request of you and don’t talk back to them or give them an attitude.

If the bank robber didn't give you direct instructions or you can't understand their instructions, just lie down and put your hands behind your head.

Don't make eye contact or stare at the robbers

Bank robbers are likely to be extremely nervous and paranoid during the robbery. For this reason, it’s important that you don’t draw any attention to yourself or make it obvious that you’re trying to see what they look like.

Avoid making direct eye contact with them, and don’t stare at them for more than 1 or 2 seconds at a time.

Be aware of your surroundings. You may be able to notice what the bank robbers look like before the bank robbery occurs.

Don't try to intervene with the robbery

Don’t try to fight the robbers or stop the robbery because you’ll likely get hurt or killed if you do so. The money in the bank is insured, so the bank isn't losing anything in the end.

Instead of trying to stop an active robbery, you can help by giving accurate descriptions of the robbers to the police after the robbery occurs and the bank robbers have left.

Try to remember things like their hair color or what they are wearing so that you can give a description to the police.

If you have medical training, you can try to help the wounded after the robbers leave.

You can call the police after the robbery has ended.