Home > News > Local >

Sack 'incompetent' IGP now - NPP man demands


'Ineffective' Sack 'incompetent' IGP now - NPP man demands

Abronye DC said the IGP must be shown the exit because his appointment has brought the police service into disrepute.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu play

Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately dismiss the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, from office.

He said the IGP must be shown the exit because his appointment has brought the police service into disrepute.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said "IGP should start running from his office because he is not needed at this moment at all. His conduct and appointment has rather worsen issues in the service. I’ve never approved of his appointment day one and will never be happy and so he should pack and leave office or Nana Addo should sack him because his contract has ended."

play Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu

 

READ MORE: How armed robbers killed Lebanese in Tema

His comments come at the back of the robbery attacks in Accra and Tema in the Greater Accra Region which have generated public debate about the ability of the police to protect lives and properties and the police not able to arrest and prosecute the robbers.

A Lebanese man was gunned down by armed robbers in the Tema municipality on Wednesday, February 28.

The victim who died at the scene had gone to withdraw some money from Zenith Bank at the Tema Industrial Area when the incident happened.

READ MORE: Another robbery in Tema, one person killed

The Lebanese was driving his Toyota Corrola when the robbers attacked him late this morning after they followed him from the bank.

Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC play Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of NPP, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC

 

They shot him and bolted with an amount believed to be GH¢200,000.

The daylight robbery comes barely 24 hours after a similar incident at the North Industrial Area in Accra Tuesday morning where the armed robbers made away with Gh¢500,000.

DC Abronye speaking on the crime rate in the country said the IGP must be sacked.

READ ALSO: Massive shake-up in Police Service

"Ghanaians and even some [service] personnel are not happy about how Mr. Asante-Apeatu discharges his duties and trust me, they all need him out of office and so he should leave now," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Security Alert: 4 tips to surviving a bank robbery Security Alert 4 tips to surviving a bank robbery
Another Robbery Case: Mother-of-three robbed, stabbed to death in Obuasi Another Robbery Case Mother-of-three robbed, stabbed to death in Obuasi
Security Alert: Massive shake-up in Police Service Security Alert Massive shake-up in Police Service
Increasing Robbery Cases: Ex-Convict says robbers fear COP Kofi Boakye and Yohuno Increasing Robbery Cases Ex-Convict says robbers fear COP Kofi Boakye and Yohuno
In Ashanti Region: P.E teacher rapes 17-year-old student In Ashanti Region P.E teacher rapes 17-year-old student
Another One: Robbers snatch GHC 9000 from man at Industrial Area Another One Robbers snatch GHC 9000 from man at Industrial Area

Recommended Videos

Embargo: GPRTU Bans Sales Of Drugs On Its Vehicles Embargo GPRTU Bans Sales Of Drugs On Its Vehicles
Local News: Ghanaian Women Fear Pregnancies More Than HIV Local News Ghanaian Women Fear Pregnancies More Than HIV
Preparing For Death: Pastor makes his tomb in his house Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his house



Top Articles

1 Terror 67-year old man killed, daughter nearly raped by armed robbers in...bullet
2 Busted 2 suspects in Royal Motors daylight robbery arrestedbullet
3 Photos How armed robbers killed Lebanese in Temabullet
4 State of Terror Armed robbers shoot 2 passengers at Aburibullet
5 Security Alert Another robbery in Tema, one person killedbullet
6 Robbery 10 armed men rob Royal Motors in broad day lightbullet
7 Homosexuality CHRAJ urges Ghanaians to ‘respect’ the rights...bullet
8 In Suhum CEPS impounds two taxis with same registration...bullet
9 Police Tips What to do to prevent being robbedbullet
10 Increasing Robbery Cases Ex-Convict says robbers fear...bullet

Related Articles

Security Alert Massive shake-up in Police Service
Increasing Robbery Cases Ex-Convict says robbers fear COP Kofi Boakye and Yohuno
Another One Robbers snatch GHC 9000 from man at Industrial Area
Increasing Robbery Inform the police before withdrawing huge sums – Police tells public
Police Tips What to do to prevent being robbed
State of Terror Armed robbers attack 3 houses in Koforidua
National Security Military to join forces with Police to take on armed robbers
In Tema Police on manhunt for killers of Lebanese man
Photos How armed robbers killed Lebanese in Tema
Teenage Pregnancy 10 and 13-year-olds are getting pregnant the more in Cape Coast

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
8 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be Converted...bullet
9 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Increasing Robbery Inform the police before withdrawing huge sums – Police tells public
Preparing For Death This Ghanaian pastor has built his own tomb in his house
Lassa fever
Health Alert Lassa fever in Ghana, one confirmed dead
hiv-in-ghana-696x348.jpg
Brong Ahafo HIV/AIDS rise in Sunyani