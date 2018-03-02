Sack 'incompetent' IGP now - NPP man demands

news

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately dismiss the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, from office.

He said the IGP must be shown the exit because his appointment has brought the police service into disrepute.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said "IGP should start running from his office because he is not needed at this moment at all. His conduct and appointment has rather worsen issues in the service. I’ve never approved of his appointment day one and will never be happy and so he should pack and leave office or Nana Addo should sack him because his contract has ended."

READ MORE: How armed robbers killed Lebanese in Tema

His comments come at the back of the robbery attacks in Accra and Tema in the Greater Accra Region which have generated public debate about the ability of the police to protect lives and properties and the police not able to arrest and prosecute the robbers.

A Lebanese man was gunned down by armed robbers in the Tema municipality on Wednesday, February 28.

The victim who died at the scene had gone to withdraw some money from Zenith Bank at the Tema Industrial Area when the incident happened.

READ MORE: Another robbery in Tema, one person killed

The Lebanese was driving his Toyota Corrola when the robbers attacked him late this morning after they followed him from the bank.

They shot him and bolted with an amount believed to be GH¢200,000.

The daylight robbery comes barely 24 hours after a similar incident at the North Industrial Area in Accra Tuesday morning where the armed robbers made away with Gh¢500,000.

DC Abronye speaking on the crime rate in the country said the IGP must be sacked.

READ ALSO: Massive shake-up in Police Service

"Ghanaians and even some [service] personnel are not happy about how Mr. Asante-Apeatu discharges his duties and trust me, they all need him out of office and so he should leave now," he added.