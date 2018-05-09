Home > News > Local >

4 top Ghana Museum officials suspended for diverting millions of cedis


In a letter signed by the Minister, the officials have been accused diverting millions of Ghana cedis meant for the maintenance of museums and monuments in the country.

Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku

Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku
Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts has suspended four (4) top officials of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board for misappropriation of funds.

The four officials are the acting executive director of Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, Naana Ocran; assistant director-in-charge of Monuments, Frederick Kofi Amekudi; the accountant, Kate Heymann and the Central Regional director of GMMB, Nicholas Ivor.

Their letters, signed by the Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku, read in part, “Further to this ministry’s letter dated 9th April, 2018 on the above subject matter, investigation has to be conducted into receipts and disbursements of funds received from public and private organisations covering 2015 to date. Accordingly, you are to proceed on indefinite leave with effect from 2nd May, 2018. In your absence, the chairman of the Board will appoint someone to act on your behalf.”

The Minister said the officials have squandered all the monies they solicited from international donors from 2015.

She disclosed that a board member of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) informed her about an amount of GH¢1 million that was given to the management of GMMB in February this year for the re-roofing of the Accra Museum and asked whether she was in the know.

According to the minister, she was astonished at how these officials had over the years successfully solicited funds from some international organisations in the name of the public institution without recourse to the parent ministry and had squandered such monies without anybody noticing it.

