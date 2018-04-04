50 Metro Mass workers sent home for lateness

Home > News > Local >

The workers, numbering about 50, were asked to return home after arriving later than the 8:00am reporting time.

Some workers with the Metro Mass Transit Limited were sent home Thursday for reporting to work late.

Business activities begin as early as 8:00am at the Accra office and the workers are supposed to be at post by that time however, the workers arrived 30 minutes late.

Other staff members also arrived at around 10:50am, which led to them being sent back home for lateness.

The Board Chairman of the Metro Mass Transit Limited, Ahmed Arthur, explained that the action had become necessary because Metro Mass workers have made late-coming a habit.

This, he described as bad and “not good for the company”.

“At 8:30am I realised they were coming in droves so I told the security man to lock the gate and that anyone who comes in around that time should write the name and go back home,” Mr. Arthur told Accra-based Class FM.

“I stood there to observe to observe and they wrote their names and left there to the office around 10:50am. At 10:50am when I was leaving people were still coming in”.

He added that all late workers will be sanctioned according to what is prescribed by the country’s labour laws and management will take a decision soon.

According t0 him, the poor work attitude of workers has been affecting the company and that is something management has taken serious and want to change.

