Koku Anyidoho not charged with treason - Lawyer

Lawyer for the beleagured Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has said that his client has not been charged with treason.

The lawyer, Victor Kojoga Adawudu said reports in the media that suggests that Koku has a treason charge hanging around his neck is not accurate.

Adawudu said, "“As at now he is being investigated for treason. He has not been charged. They are investigating to see [whether] that offense that they have seen, the investigation will support it. If they investigate and they have compelling evidence then they will now charge us, that’s the procedure."

He made this statement after meeting with the top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service with his client. Per the conditions of his bail, Koku Anyidoho was supposed to avail himself to the CID Headquarters today.

The NDC deputy scribe was arrested last week for some pronouncements he made on the military defense partnership between Ghana and the US.

Koku is quoted to have said, "On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, led a movement that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister; Akufo-Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has an interesting way of repeating itself".

He made inference that President Akufo-Addo will be topple by a civilian coup if he doesn't put his acts together. Koku Anyidoho made these remarks in connection to Ghana's military base agreement with the United States military which has caught the ire of many Ghanaians.

“So, that’s what they [police] are doing now. So we have not been charged, just that they are investigating us,” Adawudu added.