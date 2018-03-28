How Ghanaians reacted to Koku Anyidoho’s arrest on social media

news

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has been arrested by the Police for comments deemed to be treasonable.

The NDC stalwart last week claimed in an interview that President Akufo-Addo could be overthrown through a coup due to the ratification of the US-Ghana military agreement.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Mr. Anyidoho said: “On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.”

He then added: “There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

Days after his comments, Mr. Anyidoho was picked up by the Police at the International Press Centre Tuesday afternoon, and has subsequently been charged with treason.

The Ghanaian public have also had their say on the matter, with many taking to social media to air their views.

Below are some sampled tweets from a section of Ghanaians who have taken interest in the arrest on the NDC deputy General Secretary.

