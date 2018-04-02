Home > News > Politics >

Koku Anyidoho says he remains unrepentant


The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic (NDC), Koku Anyidoho who described his detention as an “experience” said he would allow the law to take its course concerning this matter.

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has said that despite his detention by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly threatening a civil revolt and a coup in Ghana he still remains unrepentant.

“I remain an unrepentant social democrat, I remain an unrepentant member of the NDC and I remain an unrepentant supporter of the progressives thinking and the progressive forces. Issues to do with what I was reported to have said that the police dutifully started investigating is within the law, let the law take its course,” he said.

He also denied speculations that he was manhandled by the security agencies.

Meanwhile, he further rejected claims that he has been charged by the CID for treason.

According to him, the CID is still investigating his alleged crime and has not proffered any charges against him.

“I was only in custody and let the records state that I have not been charged. I won’t go into the legality of it but I have not been charged with any offence. The police are still investigating the matter,” he added.

