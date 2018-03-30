Home > News > Politics >

Anyidoho opens up on custody time


Treason Comments Anyidoho opens up on custody time

Anyidoho was picked by the Police on Tuesday after he told Accra-based Happy FM that there will be a "civilian coup d’etat”  against the Akufo-Addo administration.

The Deputy General Secretary of the Nationa Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly making "treasonable" comments and kept in Bureau National Investigations (BNI) custody, has opened up about his experience.

"Not by the CID, not by the BNI. I was not manhandled at any point in time," he told Joy News shortly after his release from custody.

"It was good, just for the records," he said when he was asked about the food given to him while in custody."

He was initially held by the CID and later transferred to the BNI after NDC activists stormed the place to demand his release.

Police used force, including the firing of rubber bullets, to disperse the crowd.

Asked about that, he said: “As deputy general secretary of the party, I didn’t doubt the fact that we had the support base and we believe in comradeship and camaraderie, and what happened in the last two days has been excellent, exciting.

“We thank the grassroots, we thank everybody. Former President John Dramani Mahama, the party chairman, general secretary, Members of Parliament and the lawyers and everybody, we thank God."

