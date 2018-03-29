Kan Dapaah in a statement said the move was part of a number of changes at the BNI and the National Security Ministry.
Reports indicate that William Akwasi Appiah has been dismissed. It is however, unclear what might have necessitated his reassignment.
The statement said Mr Appiah will be replaced by the Director-General of Research at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Rasheed Seidu Inusah.
The reasons for his reassignment are not yet known however some sources said it is linked to the arrest of deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho and how some opposition officials including former President John Mahama had access to him while behind bars.