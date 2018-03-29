news

Director of Bureau of National Investigations William Akwasi Appiah has been reassigned and not sacked, the Minister of National Security Albert Kan Dapaah has said.

Reports indicate that William Akwasi Appiah has been dismissed. It is however, unclear what might have necessitated his reassignment.

Kan Dapaah in a statement said the move was part of a number of changes at the BNI and the National Security Ministry.

The statement said Mr Appiah will be replaced by the Director-General of Research at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Rasheed Seidu Inusah.

The statement added that Peter Nyarko Opata, who served as deputy to Mr. Seidu Inusah has now taken over as the substantive head of the department at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The reasons for his reassignment are not yet known however some sources said it is linked to the arrest of deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho and how some opposition officials including former President John Mahama had access to him while behind bars.