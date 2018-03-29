Home > News > Politics >

BNI Director fired


Bureau of National Investigations BNI Director fired

The Director of Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) William Akwasi Appiah has been replaced by one Musah who is the head of Research.

The Director of Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) William Akwasi Appiah has been dismissed.

The Minister of National Security Kan Dapaah has confirmed this development to Accra-based Starr FM.

Mr Dapaah said “Yes, there have been some changes. We’re issuing a statement to that effect soon.”

He has been replaced by one Musah who is the head of Research.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the BNI headquarters in Accra Thursday afternoon.

The reasons for his dismissal are not yet known however some sources say it is linked to the arrest of deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho and how some opposition officials including former President John Mahama had access to him while behind bars.

