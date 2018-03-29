BNI Director fired

news

The Director of Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) William Akwasi Appiah has been dismissed.

The Minister of National Security Kan Dapaah has confirmed this development to Accra-based Starr FM.

READ ALSO: Koku Anyidoho released on bail

Mr Dapaah said “Yes, there have been some changes. We’re issuing a statement to that effect soon.”

He has been replaced by one Musah who is the head of Research.

READ ALSO: Asiedu Nketiah owes me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the BNI headquarters in Accra Thursday afternoon.

The reasons for his dismissal are not yet known however some sources say it is linked to the arrest of deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho and how some opposition officials including former President John Mahama had access to him while behind bars.