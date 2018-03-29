"Police looking for 'cutlasses, guns, bombs' on Koku's phone"

news

A Private Legal Practitioner and a member of the legal team of the embattled Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, has revealed that the police went for a court warrant to search his [Anyidoho] phone and laptop to find out whether he has hidden "cutlasses, guns, bombs".

Chris Ackumey said the police secured the court warrant to find "any evidence with the intention to overthrow Nana Akufo-Addo".

The police has secured a warrant from the Accra High Court to confiscate phones and other electronic devices belonging to Koku Anyidoho, who has been charged with causing fear and alarm, as well as treason felony.

"It is hereby ordered that electronic gadgets including laptops, iphones and ipads believed to be storage of information related to treason in the premises of Koku Anyidoho and his agents are to be seized to aid police investigation on the said Koku Anyidoho," the search warrant by the police read.

Chris Ackumey in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM said, "They [police] wanted to have access to his [Koku] phone to find out whether he was in contact with mercenaries from South Africa or Hungary to come and train forces, whether visible or invisible to topple the regime of Nana Akufo-Addo and that kind of thing.

"…there was a password on the phone and there was nothing they could have done, so they came back and wanted Koku to give them the password so that they can go and have access to the phone. So I, as the lawyer of Koku, convinced that, there is nothing untoward on the phone, that, that phone does not have guns, it does not have ammunitions, it does not have bombs, it does not have any evidence with the intention of toppling Nana Akufo-Addo, that if anything at all, it is his [Akufo-Addo] own bad governance which will topple him, I advised my client to give them the password, which he did."

Koku's arrest

He was arrested and detained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) pending investigations into his statement that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was likely to suffer the fate of his father who was overthrown as President by a military coup in 1972.

"Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself," he said.

"On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo's father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There'll be a civil revolt. There'll be a people's movement. During President John Mahama's tenure didn't we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana," he added.

Koku Anyidoho noted: "There'll be a civilian coup d'etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency."