Home > News > Politics >

"Police looking for 'cutlasses, guns, bombs' on Koku's phone"


Treason Charges "Police looking for 'cutlasses, guns, bombs' on Koku's phone"

Chris Ackumey said the police secured a court warrant to find any evidence with the intention to overthrow Nana Akufo-Addo".

  • Published:
Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho play

Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Private Legal Practitioner and a member of the legal team of the embattled Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, has revealed that the police went for a court warrant to search his [Anyidoho] phone and laptop to find out whether he has hidden "cutlasses, guns, bombs".

Chris Ackumey said the police secured the court warrant to find "any evidence with the intention to overthrow Nana Akufo-Addo".

The police has secured a warrant from the Accra High Court to confiscate phones and other electronic devices belonging to Koku Anyidoho, who has been charged with causing fear and alarm, as well as treason felony.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo will be overthrown like his father - Koku Anyidoho

"It is hereby ordered that electronic gadgets including laptops, iphones and ipads believed to be storage of information related to treason in the premises of Koku Anyidoho and his agents are to be seized to aid police investigation on the said Koku Anyidoho," the search warrant by the police read.

Chris Ackumey in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM said, "They [police] wanted to have access to his [Koku] phone to find out whether he was in contact with mercenaries from South Africa or Hungary to come and train forces, whether visible or invisible to topple the regime of Nana Akufo-Addo and that kind of thing.

play

 

"…there was a password on the phone and there was nothing they could have done, so they came back and wanted Koku to give them the password so that they can go and have access to the phone. So I, as the lawyer of Koku, convinced that, there is nothing untoward on the phone, that, that phone does not have guns, it does not have ammunitions, it does not have bombs, it does not have any evidence with the intention of toppling Nana Akufo-Addo, that if anything at all, it is his [Akufo-Addo] own bad governance which will topple him, I advised my client to give them the password, which he did."

READ MORE: Koku Anyidoho to be granted bail at 1pm today - NDC communication officer

Koku's arrest

He was arrested and detained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) pending investigations into his statement that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was likely to suffer the fate of his father who was overthrown as President by a military coup in 1972.

"Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself," he said.

"On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo's father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There'll be a civil revolt. There'll be a people's movement. During President John Mahama's tenure didn't we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana," he added.

READ ALSO: Use of force by police barbaric - Amnesty International

Koku Anyidoho noted: "There'll be a civilian coup d'etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Incendiary Comments: Koku Anyidoho to be granted bail at 1pm today - NDC communication officer Incendiary Comments Koku Anyidoho to be granted bail at 1pm today - NDC communication officer
Presidential Palace: Flagstaff House renamed Jubilee House Presidential Palace Flagstaff House renamed Jubilee House
Happy Birthday: President Akufo-Addo turns 74 years today Happy Birthday President Akufo-Addo turns 74 years today
US military Agreement: Security analyst calls for impeachment of Nana Addo over US military deal US military Agreement Security analyst calls for impeachment of Nana Addo over US military deal
US Military agreement: Ghanaians should expect ‘half-caste’ babies from US military, says former Minister US Military agreement Ghanaians should expect ‘half-caste’ babies from US military, says former Minister
Anyidoho’s Arrest: Allow the Police to work – Rawlings tells NDC Anyidoho’s Arrest Allow the Police to work – Rawlings tells NDC

Recommended Videos

State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics



Top Articles

1 Rambo Style How the police stormed Koku Anyidoho's house in search of...bullet
2 Corruption Trial ‘He takes GHc75,000 salary so how can he accept...bullet
3 Corruption Charges Opuni faces 25-year jail term - Attorney-Generalbullet
4 Political Tumble I'll deflate Koku's big stomach - Ken Agyapong...bullet
5 Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to...bullet
6 Incendiary Comments NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested for coup commentsbullet
7 Video Hassan Ayariga shows up in style at the Ghana-US deal demobullet
8 Empty Barrel CID should've ignored Koku's 'buffoonery' – Baakobullet
9 US Military Cooperations Here are photos from Ghana-US...bullet
10 Photos Here are the top 7 placards against Nana Addo...bullet

Related Articles

Incendiary Comments Koku Anyidoho to be granted bail at 1pm today - NDC communication officer
Anyidoho’s Arrest Allow the Police to work – Rawlings tells NDC
Is The Saviour In? Mahama at CID Headquaters to see detained Anyidoho
Koku's Arrest Use of force by police barbaric - Amnesty International
Photos Here are the top 7 placards against Nana Addo at the US military base demo
Military Deal Thousands join NDC leaders in 'Ghana First' demo
Video Hassan Ayariga shows up in style at the Ghana-US deal demo
Incendiary Comments Anita Desosoo threatens to beat Kennedy Agyapong as her child
Fruitless Anyidoho cannot be jailed - John Ndebugri
US Military Base Mahama declares support for demonstrators against US military deal

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Mahama storms CID Headquarters
Is The Saviour In? Mahama at CID Headquaters to see detained Anyidoho
Koku Anyidoho
Koku's Arrest Use of force by police barbaric - Amnesty International
Military Deal Thousands join NDC leaders in 'Ghana First' demo
Incendiary Comments Anita Desosoo threatens to beat Kennedy Agyapong as her child