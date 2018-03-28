Home > News > Politics >

Use of force by police barbaric - Amnesty International


Koku's Arrest Use of force by police barbaric - Amnesty International

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidodo was arrested yesterday for incendiary comments he made against Nana Akufo-Addo.

Human rights group Amnesty International has condemned the use of force by the police to disperse the crowd that converged at the police headquarters for Koku Anyidoho.

Koku said, ""On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, led a movement that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister; Akufo-Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has an interesting way of repeating itself".

The police used tear gas, rubber bullets and hot water to disperse the crowd.

Commenting on the incident, the country Director of Amnesty International Robert Akoto-Amoafo called on the police to apologise for their “barbaric” conduct.

“It is terrible, it is barbaric and it is unheard off that a police of this calibre will go to this extent,” he added.

He also, "We are really sad that they [Police] go overboard in this situation. This is not the first time…it has happened several times and we think it is about time that the police is called to book and the IGP comes up and give us a good word on this issue because it so way overhead".

John Ndebugri
Fruitless Anyidoho cannot be jailed - John Ndebugri
Former President John Mahama
US Military Base Mahama declares support for demonstrators against US military deal
Coup Comments How Ghanaians reacted to Koku Anyidoho’s arrest on social media
Coup Comments One shot as NDC supporters clash with Police over Anyidoho’s arrest