How the police stormed Koko Anyidoho's house in a rambo style

news

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service stormed the home of embattled deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho in search of weapons.

Koku is being held the police headquarters for his comments regarding the US/Ghana military deal. Anyidoho said, ""On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, led a movement that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister; Akufo-Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has an interesting way of repeating itself".

READ ALSO: How Ghanaians reacted to Koku Anyidoho’s arrest on social media

Lawyer Chis Ackumey, one of the counsels of Anyidoho described the house raid as hostile by the police. He said, "Koku's house is in a mess as we speak because the officers moved everything in their way to do a thorough search".

Ackumey said 6 different police cars full with armed men stormed the house in search of weapons and evidence to implicate Anyidoho.

"Before the search officers entered Koku's house, I searched them to be sure they had nothing that could be planted on them", he added.

Koku was initially charged with causing fear and panic then it was changed to high treason and which was also later changed to treason.

The NDC are currently having a demonstration on the streets of Accra to protest the military deal.