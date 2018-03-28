Home > News > Politics >

How the police stormed Koko Anyidoho's house in a rambo style


Rambo Style How the police stormed Koku Anyidoho's house in search of weapons

Ackumey said 6 different police cars full with armed men stormed the house in search of weapons and evidence to implicate Anyidoho.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service stormed the home of embattled deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho in search of weapons.

Koku is being held the police headquarters for his comments regarding the US/Ghana military deal. Anyidoho said, ""On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, led a movement that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister; Akufo-Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has an interesting way of repeating itself".

READ ALSO: How Ghanaians reacted to Koku Anyidoho’s arrest on social media

Lawyer Chis Ackumey, one of the counsels of Anyidoho described the house raid as hostile by the police. He said, "Koku's house is in a mess as we speak because the officers moved everything in their way to do a thorough search".

Ackumey said 6 different police cars full with armed men stormed the house in search of weapons and evidence to implicate Anyidoho.

"Before the search officers entered Koku's house, I searched them to be sure they had nothing that could be planted on them", he added.

Koku was initially charged with causing fear and panic then it was changed to high treason and which was also later changed to treason.

The NDC are currently having a demonstration on the streets of Accra to protest the military deal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

US Military Base: Mahama declares support for demonstrators against US military deal US Military Base Mahama declares support for demonstrators against US military deal
Military Deal: Big demo hits Ghana over US military agreement Military Deal Big demo hits Ghana over US military agreement
Coup Comments: How Ghanaians reacted to Koku Anyidoho’s arrest on social media Coup Comments How Ghanaians reacted to Koku Anyidoho’s arrest on social media
Coup Comments: One shot as NDC supporters clash with Police over Anyidoho’s arrest Coup Comments One shot as NDC supporters clash with Police over Anyidoho’s arrest
Gargantuan Promises: 4 major campaign promises Nana Addo is yet to fulfill Gargantuan Promises 4 major campaign promises Nana Addo is yet to fulfill
Incendiary Comments: NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested for coup comments Incendiary Comments NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested for coup comments

Recommended Videos

State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics



Top Articles

1 Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face...bullet
2 Corruption Trial ‘He takes GHc75,000 salary so how can he accept...bullet
3 Corruption Trial NDC gurus storm court to support Opunibullet
4 Corruption Charges Opuni faces 25-year jail term - Attorney-Generalbullet
5 Incendiary Comments NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested for coup commentsbullet
6 Political Tumble I'll deflate Koku's big stomach - Ken...bullet
7 Controversies Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP...bullet
8 Travel Expenses Group questions Nana Addo's presence at...bullet
9 Corruption Opuni faces court today for causing financial...bullet
10 Coup? Akufo-Addo will be overthrown like his father -...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson
Farewell Luncheon US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson to be replaced in July
US Military Base NDC MPs unpatriotic for walking out over US military deal- NPP man
US Military Base Govt dragged to court over US military agreement
Apostle Walker
Military Base Too early for us to comment on the military deal - Pentecost Pastor