Akufo-Addo will be overthrown like his father - Koku Anyidoho

news

Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has predicted that the way President Akufo-Addo is going, he will suffer the fate as his father.

He contends that, Nana Addo stands to be overthrown like his father, Edward Akufo-Addo and Kofi Abrefa Busia.

Koku said this in relation to the controversial US-Ghana military deal that was ratified by parliament last week.

"On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, led a movement that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister; Akufo-Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has an interesting way of repeating itself", he said.

READ ALSO: Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP government

Ghana signed a military pact with the US that grants them unhindered access to military establishments in Ghana. The deal also grants the US tax waivers on every military equipment they bring into the country.

Koku threatened uncomfortability if Nana Addo doesn't rescind the agreement.

"There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhea. He said he wanted to be president but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,’’ he noted further.

READ ALSO: Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance Minister - Koku Anidoho

Koku Anyidoho warned that there will be a civil revolt and a movement due to the ratification of the agreement which has been widely criticized by some security experts and the general public.