Home > News > Politics >

Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP government


Controversies Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP government

Fairly, this government hasn't been scandal ridden the entire time but its short existence has seen it face a couple of backlash from Ghanaians.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government assumed the reins of governance with a pledge that is entirely different from his predecessor John Mahama.

Nana Addo promised a scandal free government. A government that will strife to uproot corruption to the barest minimum if not its entirety.

However, what we have seen so far since January 7, 2017 hasn't been entirely what was promised during campaigning for Election 2016.

READ ALSO: Group questions Nana Addo's presence at Dangote's daughter's wedding

Fairly, this government hasn't been scandal ridden the entire time but its short existence has seen it face a couple of backlash from Ghanaians.

Here are the top 5 scandals that have had Ghanaians reeling.

 

1. US Military Base Deal: The government of Ghana last week signed a pact with the US government that allows their military to have unfiltered access to military facilities in Ghana. That deal also entitles them to a tax waiver and no security clearance on any military equipment they ship to Ghana. Many Ghanaians have labelled the deal as bad and as an affront to Ghana's sovereignty.

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul play

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul

 

2. BOST: Saga: The Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BOST) were accused of distributing contaminated oil on the market. The Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko formed an eight-member Committee to look into the saga in which the findings exonorated the CEO of BOST. However this scandal got Ghanaians talking a lot.

Energy Minister play

Energy Minister

 

3. Bond Saga: The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta was accused by the minority in parliament for concealing his interests in the issuance of a $2.2 billion bond. The Minister denied any shady deal in the issuance of the bond but the opposition asked the President to sack him for conflict of interests. The Commission for Human Rights an Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) cleared the Minister after a petition was sent to it.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta play

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

4. Cash-for-seat Saga: In January, the NDC MP for Asawase accused the Millennium Excellence Awards for selling seats to investors to be close to President Akufo-Addo during the Expatriates Business Awards. This accusation led to a parliamentary enquiry of the Minster of Trade and Industry and the Millennium Excellence Foundation.

Alan Kyeremanteng play

Alan Kyeremanteng

5. Premix Fuel Scandal: The Minister of Fisheries  Mrs Afoley Quaye was accused of appointing her brother to head the distribution of premix fuel. He was accused of diverting over 100 premix fuel tankers which caused a scarcity among fishermen.

Minister of Fisheries play

Minister of Fisheries
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corruption Allegations: 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor
Cordial Relationship: Rawlings in bed with Nana Addo - Victor Smith Cordial Relationship Rawlings in bed with Nana Addo - Victor Smith
Travel Expenses: Group questions Nana Addo's presence at Dangote's daughter's wedding Travel Expenses Group questions Nana Addo's presence at Dangote's daughter's wedding
Corruption Trial: NDC gurus storm court to support Opuni Corruption Trial NDC gurus storm court to support Opuni
US Military Base: NPP MPs will exit Parliament in 2020 polls - Anyidoho US Military Base NPP MPs will exit Parliament in 2020 polls - Anyidoho
Internal Wrangling: 'Hypocrite' Rawlings used to visit Mahama's office for coffee - Victor Smith Internal Wrangling 'Hypocrite' Rawlings used to visit Mahama's office for coffee - Victor Smith

Recommended Videos

State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics



Top Articles

1 Foreign Policy By hosting US military, Ghana departs from non-aligned...bullet
2 Corruption Trial NDC gurus storm court to support Opunibullet
3 Corruption Opuni faces court today for causing financial lossbullet
4 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with the USbullet
5 Financial Crisis Kofi Adams savagely mocks gov't over UG staff...bullet
6 Travel Expenses Group questions Nana Addo's presence at...bullet
7 Corruption Allegations Mahama dares Nana Addo to seize his...bullet
8 Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocritebullet
9 Internal Wrangling 'Hypocrite' Rawlings used to visit...bullet
10 Military Agreement Parliament approves hosting of US...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet

Politics

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia receiving the plague on behalf of President Akufo-Addo
Trainee Allowance Akufo-Addo honoured by teacher trainees for restoring ‘allawa’
Military Pack NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US military
Dumsor Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back – Mahama
Demonstrations Police block US military deal protestors from entering parliament