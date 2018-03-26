Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP government

news

President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government assumed the reins of governance with a pledge that is entirely different from his predecessor John Mahama.

Nana Addo promised a scandal free government. A government that will strife to uproot corruption to the barest minimum if not its entirety.

However, what we have seen so far since January 7, 2017 hasn't been entirely what was promised during campaigning for Election 2016.

READ ALSO: Group questions Nana Addo's presence at Dangote's daughter's wedding

Fairly, this government hasn't been scandal ridden the entire time but its short existence has seen it face a couple of backlash from Ghanaians.

Here are the top 5 scandals that have had Ghanaians reeling.

1. US Military Base Deal: The government of Ghana last week signed a pact with the US government that allows their military to have unfiltered access to military facilities in Ghana. That deal also entitles them to a tax waiver and no security clearance on any military equipment they ship to Ghana. Many Ghanaians have labelled the deal as bad and as an affront to Ghana's sovereignty.

2. BOST: Saga: The Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BOST) were accused of distributing contaminated oil on the market. The Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko formed an eight-member Committee to look into the saga in which the findings exonorated the CEO of BOST. However this scandal got Ghanaians talking a lot.

3. Bond Saga: The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta was accused by the minority in parliament for concealing his interests in the issuance of a $2.2 billion bond. The Minister denied any shady deal in the issuance of the bond but the opposition asked the President to sack him for conflict of interests. The Commission for Human Rights an Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) cleared the Minister after a petition was sent to it.

4. Cash-for-seat Saga: In January, the NDC MP for Asawase accused the Millennium Excellence Awards for selling seats to investors to be close to President Akufo-Addo during the Expatriates Business Awards. This accusation led to a parliamentary enquiry of the Minster of Trade and Industry and the Millennium Excellence Foundation.

5. Premix Fuel Scandal: The Minister of Fisheries Mrs Afoley Quaye was accused of appointing her brother to head the distribution of premix fuel. He was accused of diverting over 100 premix fuel tankers which caused a scarcity among fishermen.