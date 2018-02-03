Alan Kyerematen cleared by 'cash-for-seat committee'

news

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has been cleared of any wrongdoing by a parliamentary ad hoc committee set up to investigate an alleged extortion of business expatriates at an awards ceremony.

He had earlier been cleared by the Flagstaff House after the president queried him over the saga.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo belittling committee – Okudzeto

The awards ceremony was organised by the Millennium Excellence Awards to acknowledge the role of expatriate businesses in the socio-economic development of the nation.

Pulse.com.gh understands that the committee indicted the trade ministry for using public accounts to receive private monies.

The committee however observed that it came about because there was no law guiding the lodgment of funds in a public-private partnership in event management.

In a related development, the Minority members on the committee Friday issued a 'minority report' which accused the president of the Millennium Excellence Awards, Ashim Morton, of forgery.

“There is evidence on record to the effect that in its initial conception, the event had the President of the Republic as the centre of attraction and that payment for seats bore a direct relationship to the distance of the payor’s seat from the presidential high table. Furthermore, the evidence shows clearly that Mr Ashim Morton forged documents in a desperate attempt to cover up this blatant fact," the report said.

READ MORE: Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo

The Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Oquaye set up the committee after the Minority requested him to do so.

The Minority argued that the Public Financial Management Act was breached when some expatriates were charged based on sitting proximity with the president during an awards ceremony.