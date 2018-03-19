Home > News > Politics >

Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt, says Rawlings


Some appointees of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are involved in corrupt practices, former President Jerry John Rawlings has said.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting of cadres and National Democratic Congress (NDC) activists in Accra on Saturday, Mr. Rawlings said he arrived at this conclusion after interactions with one NPP stalwart.

According to him, an official of the ruling party actually lamented to him the level of high-profile thefts and corruption in the Nana Addo administration.

“Some time ago, I was at a function, I sat beside a stalwart of the NPP party. He told me the theft; the corruption was just too much. I told him that a lot of those high profile thefts, there is no way it will be done without the collaboration of some of his own people,” he said.

The former president also gave the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) a dressing down, insisting the party is being controlled by people with no integrity.

According to the NDC founder, the party has great minds but had been hijacked by persons who lack integrity and foresight.

He pointed to the NPP’s appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor, saying the NDC could have used the former Attorney-General when they were in power but rather chose to sideline him.

“When people in NDC and NPP are equally angry about the appointment of Martin Amidu, what should it tell you? Martin should have been used by us (NDC) but no we checked him in, when he is an embodiment of what we stand for,” Mr. Rawlings lamented.

He added that things must change with the NDC if the party is to ever return to power anytime soon.

