Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance Minister


  • Published:

Koku said the Dr. Bawumia has been made redundant bby the Nana Addo led government.

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has taken a swipe at Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, labelling him as an errand boy for the Finance Minsiter.

“I have no doubt the Vice President is laid back. Nobody really listens to him, what is his real role. Apart from sending him to make all kinds of comments, what does he do? Do you feel his presence as the vice president?”, he asked.

Speaking on 3FM’s Sunrise show, Koku Anyidoho said Dr. Bawumia does not play any other role either than following the Finance Minister. “He follows the Finance Minster around. When the Finance Minister is going to read the budget, he will be following him like a ‘boy boy’ and a bag carrier.”

