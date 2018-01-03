Home > News > Politics >

Special Prosecutors Bill :  NDC won't follow corrupt Mahama appointees to court – Koku Anyidoho


  Published:
play
A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has revealed that members of the party will not fill up courtrooms to support officials of the Mahama administration who may be facing prosecution for alleged corruption.

He said the relatives and friends of such officials can follow them to the courts and show their support but not the entire party and its supporters.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Anyidoho said he could find no reason why he should do so.

“Why should I wake up in the morning and say a particular individual has been sent to court so I must follow him to court?”

“Of course, such persons have families, friends and loved ones who are free to follow them to court, and, of course, who may want to follow them to court and nothing stops them but to mass up as party executives, stop our jobs and follow them to court, no,” he added.

His comment follows former President John Dramani Mahama call that NDC supporters must show support to his former appointees who may be facing prosecution after the Special Prosecution Bill is passed.

Speaking at the 31st December Revolution Anniversary held in Ho, in the Volta Region, Mr Mahama said: “We must be prepared to face any prosecution that this government throws at us, but we must do so with commitment and solidarity; solidarity with our colleagues who may fall foul of the law because the law says you are innocent until proven guilty by a competence and justice of the court.”

