Koku Anyidoho to be granted bail at 1pm today

Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be granted bail today, March 29 at 1:00pm and given a rousing welcome by the party supporters, Deputy Communication Officer, Kwaku Boahen has revealed.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he said the embattled deputy General secretary will be released today in the afternoon.

"He will be released today by 1:00 PM this afternoon. .. the 24 hour elapse today and we hope him release this afternoon...all NDC members in Greater Accra will converge to give him a rousing welcome," he said.

Koku's arrest

He was arrested and detained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) pending investigations into his statement that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was likely to suffer the fate of his father who was overthrown as President by a military coup in 1972.

"Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself," he said.

"On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo's father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There'll be a civil revolt. There'll be a people's movement. During President John Mahama's tenure didn't we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana," he added.

Koku Anyidoho noted: "There'll be a civilian coup d'etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency."

Court warrant

The police has secured a warrant from the Accra High Court to confiscate phones and other electronic devices belonging to Koku Anyidoho, who has been charged with causing fear and alarm, as well as treason felony.

"It is hereby ordered that electronic gadgets including laptops, iphones and ipads believed to be storage of information related to treason in the premises of Koku Anyidoho and his agents are to be seized to aid police investigation on the said Koku Anyidoho," the search warrant by the police read.