I will beat Kennedy Agyapong – Anita Desosoo

National Vice Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared Member of Parliament for Assin South, Kennedy Agyapong wanted threatening to beat him as her own child.

Anita Desosoo's challenge comes days after Kennedy Agyapong threatened to beat the NDC's Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho who has been detained and charged by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) pending investigations into his statement that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was likely to suffer the fate of his father who was overthrown as President by a military coup in 1972.

He said he will deal with Anyidoho if he doesn't desist from making incendiary comments that can destabilize the country.

He added: "If you misbehave, I will be forced to deflate your stomach so that you can make sense when talking on national issues. I will discipline you if you continue that nonsense and I will take action and you will know that I am indeed mad.

"Your threats won’t do anything so shut up Koku. Ghana is a very nice country and we don’t need insane people to make useless comments. Koku should stop making unnecessary comments about this US military issue."

But Anita Desosoo in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM said she was ready for Kennedy Agyapong to fight him.

"Ken Agyapong should leave Koku and face me. I will beat him like my child," she said.