Mahama declares support for demonstrators against US military deal


Mahama declares support for demonstrators against US military deal

The demonstration, organised by a group calling itself the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF), is against the military pact.

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama
Former President John Mahama has declared his support to hundreds of Ghanaians mainly sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have hit the streets in Accra to protest against a Ghana – US military defense cooperation agreement.

The demonstration, organised by a group calling itself the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF), is against the military pact, and a one-sided Parliament for ratifying it.

The Ghana – US defence cooperation agreement gives American soldiers unimpeded access to certain key installations and in return the West African country will earn $20 million by way of training of its soldiers and equipment.

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama

 

Parliament of Ghana last week ratified an agreement between Ghana and the US that gives the Americans unfiltered access to military installations in Ghana.

The deal also grants the US tax waivers for any military equipment to Ghana.

play

 

The demonstration began at the former Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

Mahama in a Facebook post said "I join in declaring #GhanaFirst as my compatriots and other democratic forces converge to demonstrate their opposition to the Ghana/US military agreement."

