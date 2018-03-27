Home > News > Politics >

Breaking News: NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested


Incendiary Comments NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested for coup comments

The NDC firebrand has been arrested on the comments he made yesterday of his willingness to lead a civil coup against President Akufo-Addo.

Koku Anyidoho play

Koku Anyidoho
News reports reaching Pulse Ghana indicates that the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho has been arrested for questioning.

He was picked up at the International Press Centre where the NDC were having a press conference. He was picked up by about 16 police officers, according to reports.

He was taken to the Police Headquarters in the company of NDC's Chairman, Kofi Portuphy and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

He said, "On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, led a movement that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister; Akufo-Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has an interesting way of repeating itself", he said.

Koku Anyidoho made these remarks in connection to Ghana's military base agreement with the United States military which has caught the ire of many Ghanaians.

"There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhea. He said he wanted to be president but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,’’ he further said.

More soon

