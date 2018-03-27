Home > News > Politics >

I'll punch Koku's big stomach - Ken Agyapong threatens


Political Tumble I'll deflate Koku's big stomach - Ken Agyapong threatens

The NPP firebrand said he will deal with Koku if he doesn't desist from making incendiary comments that can distabilize the country.

  • Published:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to deflate the big stomach of Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho if doesn't stop attacking him verbally.

Koku is on record to have said he will lead the fight for a civil coup against Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP led government for signing the controversial US military deal.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong cries over unpaid salary

He said, "Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself."

But Kennedy Agyapong said such threats won't inure to the peace of Ghana and warned Koku to stop.

Koku Anyidoho play

Koku Anyidoho

 

Ken said, "If you misbehave, I will be forced to deflate your stomach so that you can make sense when talking on national issues. I will discipline you if you continue that nonsense and I will take action and you will know that I am indeed mad”.

“Your threats won’t do anything so shut up Koku. Ghana is a very nice country and we don’t need insane people to make useless comments. Koku should stop making unnecessary comments about this US military issue", he added.

