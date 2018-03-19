Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong cries unpaid salary


Warning Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong cries over unpaid salary

According to the MPs, the delay in the payment of their salary is putting undue pressure on them.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) are complaining bitterly about the delay in release of their unpaid salary.

According to the MPs, the delay in the payment of their salary is putting undue pressure on them.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has cautioned government to pay his three months unpaid salary.

He has complained bitterly stating that the situation is extremely worrying and would greatly affect their finances if they are not paid by the end of the day.

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, the maverick politician said "When my items come to the port I don’t go there personally. Agents handle it. Customs can confirm. Apart from my rolls Royce I went to stand by it from 2010, ask them if they have seen me there before. The things I bring, they charge me duties and I pay.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong play

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

 

"After paying for duties, government also has not paid me as an MP. NPP must watch out about that part.

"I have not been paid as MP for three months now. So if we use our money to pay duties and we are not paid, you can imagine."

70 Ministers not paid

Deputy Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed that most of the ministers in the Nana Addo-led government are not collecting salaries.

He said such Ministers are about seventy (70) because they earn salaries as MPs.

He said, "Should most of our ministers have been new in government without being MPs, then I would agree we are overspending on them as ministers. These ministers we are talking about, most of them are already MPs".

He said such Ministers are not earning salaries because they are already being paid as Members of Parliament and he cited himself as an example.

