Home > News > Politics >

I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong


FLASHBACK I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a letter dated Thursday, January 12, 2017, dismissed the Chief Executive of Cocobod  Dr Stephen Opuni.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong play

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong said he will make sure that former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni goes to jail.

"Opuni will go to jail and I will make sure he pays dearly for his crimes. If we refuse to jail him, Ghanaians will vote against us in the next four years and so we need to get corrupt officials like him away from the country" Kennedy Agyapong said.

 

READ MORE: President Akufo-Addo fires Opuni as Cocobod CEO

According to him, Dr Opuni may have been removed from office, his deals had cost the country dearly and therefore "it is time we make him pay for his bad deeds".

The maverick politician made the revelation in January 2017.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a letter dated Thursday, January 12, 2017, dismissed the Chief Executive of Cocobod  Dr Stephen Opuni.

Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni play

Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni

 

Dr Opuni was given up to the end of Friday, 13 January, to vacate his office.

READ ALSO: NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni - NDC

The letter said Dr Opuni "ceases to hold office as CEO of Cocobod upon assumption of office of President Nana Akufo-Addo."

Speaking on Adom TV, he noted that, "Opuni went to his office on Tuesday at 1 am and started shredding documents.

Read also: 'Enough is enough,' ICU demonstrates for Opuni's removal

"He again went there on Wednesday at 2:00 am to do the same thing and I will expose him. Why is he doing that, is it because he knew he would be sacked" he said.

"What he forgot was that he already took a snap shot of those documents and we will deal with him drastically" the NPP fire brand added.

27 charges against Opuni

However, on March 14, 2018, the state has filed a case of causing financial loss against him.

Charged along with Dr Opuni is one Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited.

A total of 27 charges have been leveled against them.

READ MORE: Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for causing financial loss

Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Corruption Charges: NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advises Corruption Charges NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advises
Utilities: Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect from April 1 Utilities Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect from April 1
Corruption Charges: NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni - NDC Corruption Charges NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni - NDC
Cocaine Business: Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahama Cocaine Business Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahama
Ranking: Martin Amidu, Otabil et al make latest list of 100 Most Reputable Africans Ranking Martin Amidu, Otabil et al make latest list of 100 Most Reputable Africans
Sole Sourcing: Parliament to grill Adwoa Safo over GH¢29m procurement breach Sole Sourcing Parliament to grill Adwoa Safo over GH¢29m procurement breach

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"



Top Articles

1 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice-President unveils 368-unit apartment for Navybullet
2 In Volta Region DCE and his driver trade slaps over use of Assembly...bullet
3 Cocaine Business Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahamabullet
4 Ranking Martin Amidu, Otabil et al make latest list of 100 Most...bullet
5 Sole Sourcing Parliament to grill Adwoa Safo over GH¢29m...bullet
6 Corruption Charges NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO...bullet
7 Rivalry Mahama can't be President again - NPP Chairmanbullet
8 Developmental Projects Nana Addo won't abandon previous...bullet
9 Flagstaff House Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over...bullet
10 Internal Wrangling NPP Chairman fights secretary over carbullet

Related Articles

Corruption Charges NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advises
Corruption Charges NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni - NDC
Cocaine Business Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahama
Utilities Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect from April 1
Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opuni
Corruption Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for causing financial loss
Salvation 'Women who put on make-up will go to hell' – Evangelist
Homosexuality Debate Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise homosexuality - Christian Council
Corruption War A-G's dept full of NDC members sabotaging prosecution - Kennedy Agyapong
False Allegations Mahama denies constructing Bole COCOBOD guest house with cocoa loan

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet

Politics

GYEEDA Scandal Pardon Abuga Pele - Paga residents plead with Nana Addo
 
Industrialisation US ambassador doubts Nana Addo's 1-district, 1-factory policy
Diplomacy US Ambassador hails Nana Addo as most visionary Ghanaian leader
Presidency Nana Addo paying evacuated traders with own pocket money, says Govt