I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong said he will make sure that former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni goes to jail.

"Opuni will go to jail and I will make sure he pays dearly for his crimes. If we refuse to jail him, Ghanaians will vote against us in the next four years and so we need to get corrupt officials like him away from the country" Kennedy Agyapong said.

According to him, Dr Opuni may have been removed from office, his deals had cost the country dearly and therefore "it is time we make him pay for his bad deeds".

The maverick politician made the revelation in January 2017.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a letter dated Thursday, January 12, 2017, dismissed the Chief Executive of Cocobod Dr Stephen Opuni.

Dr Opuni was given up to the end of Friday, 13 January, to vacate his office.

The letter said Dr Opuni "ceases to hold office as CEO of Cocobod upon assumption of office of President Nana Akufo-Addo."

Speaking on Adom TV, he noted that, "Opuni went to his office on Tuesday at 1 am and started shredding documents.

"He again went there on Wednesday at 2:00 am to do the same thing and I will expose him. Why is he doing that, is it because he knew he would be sacked" he said.

"What he forgot was that he already took a snap shot of those documents and we will deal with him drastically" the NPP fire brand added.

27 charges against Opuni

However, on March 14, 2018, the state has filed a case of causing financial loss against him.

Charged along with Dr Opuni is one Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited.

A total of 27 charges have been leveled against them.

Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.