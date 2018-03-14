Home > News > Politics >

NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni


Corruption Charges NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni - NDC

The NDC is appalled by the exceptional determination of government to destroy the reputation of a man who has laboured to transform the cocoa sector in Ghana.

  • Published:
Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni play

Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has said latest happenings has confirmed that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is witch hunting the former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Coacoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni.

The NDC is "appalled by the exceptional determination of government to destroy the reputation of a man who has laboured to transform the cocoa sector in Ghana.

"We believe Dr. Stephen Opuni is a victim of a growing political culture of hounding predecessors to justify campaign claims of corruption," Ashanti Regional Secretary, Raymond Tandoh has said.

READ MORE: Here are the 27 charges against former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni

Opuni dragged to court

The state has filed a case of causing financial loss against Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

Charged along with Dr Opuni is one Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited.

A total of 27 charges have been leveled against them.

READ MORE: Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for causing financial loss

Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.

play

 

Other portions of the suit read: "Mr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD  of the sum of Ghc 75, 289, 314.72.

READ ALSO: I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong

"Stephen Kwabena Opuni on the 10th of October 2014 in Accra, agreed to permit your conduct as the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD to be influenced with an amount of Twenty Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc25,000) from Seidu Agongo".

NDC reacts

But the party in a statement said Dr. Stephen Opuni will be exonerated after trial.

Below is the full statement:

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

ASHANTI REGIONAL CHAPTER

PRESS RELEASE

MARCH 14, 2018

We have taken note of the commencement of persecution of Dr. Stephen Opuni and others by government. We have learnt some 27 charges have been preferred against him and would be called on Friday March 23, 2018 at the High Court.

While we are not surprised by this development, we are appalled by the exceptional determination of government to destroy the reputation of a man who has laboured to transform the cocoa sector in Ghana. We believe Dr. Stephen Opuni is a victim of a growing political culture of hounding predecessors to justify campaign claims of corruption.

READ ALSO: EOCO freezes COCOBOD Chairman's bank account

It is worrying that at a time corruption allegations are rife in every sector of this government, government finds no need to deal with these allegations that are destroying its public integrity and credibility. Sadly, government has resorted to political witch hunting, vindictiveness and mirage pursuits that would not survive any serious test.

We are confident Dr. Stephen Opuni will be exonerated eventually knowing his meticulousness and genuine commitment to the development of Ghana.

The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the NDC hereby declares its unflinching support for Dr. Stephen Opuni and his family in these difficult times of political persecution. We trust in the independence and wisdom of our courts and are hopeful that the outcome of proceedings would be without political interference.

………Signed……..
Raymond Tandoh
(Regional Secretary)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Cocaine Business: Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahama Cocaine Business Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahama
Ranking: Martin Amidu, Otabil et al make latest list of 100 Most Reputable Africans Ranking Martin Amidu, Otabil et al make latest list of 100 Most Reputable Africans
Sole Sourcing: Parliament to grill Adwoa Safo over GH¢29m procurement breach Sole Sourcing Parliament to grill Adwoa Safo over GH¢29m procurement breach
Developmental Projects: Nana Addo won't abandon previous gov't projects - Bawumia Developmental Projects Nana Addo won't abandon previous gov't projects - Bawumia
Internal Wrangling: NPP Chairman fights secretary over car Internal Wrangling NPP Chairman fights secretary over car
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: Vice-President unveils 368-unit apartment for Navy Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice-President unveils 368-unit apartment for Navy

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"



Top Articles

1 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice-President unveils 368-unit apartment for Navybullet
2 In Volta Region DCE and his driver trade slaps over use of Assembly...bullet
3 Cocaine Business Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahamabullet
4 Ranking Martin Amidu, Otabil et al make latest list of 100 Most...bullet
5 Sole Sourcing Parliament to grill Adwoa Safo over GH¢29m...bullet
6 Rivalry Mahama can't be President again - NPP Chairmanbullet
7 Presidency Nana Addo paying evacuated traders with own...bullet
8 Diplomacy US Ambassador hails Nana Addo as most visionary...bullet
9 Internal Wrangling NPP Chairman fights secretary over carbullet
10 Flagstaff House Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Here are the 27 charges against former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni
Corruption Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for causing financial loss
Homosexuality Debate Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise homosexuality - Christian Council
Corruption War A-G's dept full of NDC members sabotaging prosecution - Kennedy Agyapong
False Allegations Mahama denies constructing Bole COCOBOD guest house with cocoa loan
Allegations COCOBOD reveals how Mahama spent US$400m cocoa loan after defeat
Ken Agyapong NPP MP says dockets to prosecute Opuni and 4 other NDC gurus ready
COCOBOD Loan Missing cash causes COCOBOD to borrow from BoG
NPP Gov't Here are all the former Mahama appointees under investigation for corruption
Misunderstanding I will collapse NPP if... – Kennedy Agyapong

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet

Politics

GYEEDA Scandal Pardon Abuga Pele - Paga residents plead with Nana Addo
 
Industrialisation US ambassador doubts Nana Addo's 1-district, 1-factory policy
Politics Mahama hails Kenyatta, Odinga reconciliation
Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate