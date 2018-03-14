NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni

news

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has said latest happenings has confirmed that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is witch hunting the former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Coacoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni.

The NDC is "appalled by the exceptional determination of government to destroy the reputation of a man who has laboured to transform the cocoa sector in Ghana.

"We believe Dr. Stephen Opuni is a victim of a growing political culture of hounding predecessors to justify campaign claims of corruption," Ashanti Regional Secretary, Raymond Tandoh has said.

Opuni dragged to court

The state has filed a case of causing financial loss against Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

Charged along with Dr Opuni is one Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited.

A total of 27 charges have been leveled against them.

Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.

Other portions of the suit read: "Mr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of Ghc 75, 289, 314.72.

"Stephen Kwabena Opuni on the 10th of October 2014 in Accra, agreed to permit your conduct as the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD to be influenced with an amount of Twenty Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc25,000) from Seidu Agongo".

NDC reacts

But the party in a statement said Dr. Stephen Opuni will be exonerated after trial.

Below is the full statement:

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

ASHANTI REGIONAL CHAPTER

PRESS RELEASE

MARCH 14, 2018

We have taken note of the commencement of persecution of Dr. Stephen Opuni and others by government. We have learnt some 27 charges have been preferred against him and would be called on Friday March 23, 2018 at the High Court.

While we are not surprised by this development, we are appalled by the exceptional determination of government to destroy the reputation of a man who has laboured to transform the cocoa sector in Ghana. We believe Dr. Stephen Opuni is a victim of a growing political culture of hounding predecessors to justify campaign claims of corruption.

It is worrying that at a time corruption allegations are rife in every sector of this government, government finds no need to deal with these allegations that are destroying its public integrity and credibility. Sadly, government has resorted to political witch hunting, vindictiveness and mirage pursuits that would not survive any serious test.

We are confident Dr. Stephen Opuni will be exonerated eventually knowing his meticulousness and genuine commitment to the development of Ghana.

The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the NDC hereby declares its unflinching support for Dr. Stephen Opuni and his family in these difficult times of political persecution. We trust in the independence and wisdom of our courts and are hopeful that the outcome of proceedings would be without political interference.

………Signed……..

Raymond Tandoh

(Regional Secretary)