The National Democratic Congress is vowing to put more pressure on government to rescind its decision over the presence of United States soldiers on Ghanaian soil.

National Organiser of the party, Kofi Adams, said the NDC will 'fight and speak' against the Ghana-US military pack which gives the latter "unimpeded" access to Ghana, immunity for US soldiers, access to round ways tax exceptions, radio frequency among others.

He made the comments following the release of the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, who was arrested by the Police CID for allegedly making "treasonable" comments.

Mr Adams said: "We in the NDC will not stop speaking about the wrongs that this government and President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia are visiting on this country and continue to visit on the country.

“Indeed were even more emboldened to continue to raise the wrongs and we are going to continue doing this. We will fight and speak against this occupation of foreign forces in our land. We will make sure the sovereignty of Ghana is protected."

Anyidoho was picked by the Police on Tuesday after he told Accra-based Happy FM that there will be a "civilian coup d’etat”.