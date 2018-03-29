Koku Anyidoho released on bail

news

Information being gathered by Pulse Ghana indicates that the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho has been freed.

Koku has been in BNI custody since Wednesday for saying the President should prepare for a civilian coup.

He was charged with treason as police said the comments are intended to topple the government.

Several leaders of the National Democratic Congress have condemned the statement but said Koku's arrest was unwarranted.

Koku said, "On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, led a movement that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister; Akufo-Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has an interesting way of repeating itself".

He further said, "There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhea. He said he wanted to be president but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat".