Security analyst calls for impeachment of Nana Addo


US military Agreement Security analyst calls for impeachment of Nana Addo over US military deal

David Agbee believes the President has violated “the fundamental principles of good governance” and must therefore be shown the exit door.

  • Published:
play
The Executive Director of Ghana Institute of Governance and Security (GIGS), David Agbee, called for the impeachment of President Akufo-Addo for approving the controversial Ghana-US military deal.

Last Friday, Parliament put the finishing touches to the defence cooperation agreement by ratifying the deal.

The agreement will see the US government spend $20million in training and supplying equipment for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

David Agbee

David Agbee

 

In exchange, Ghana is obliged to grant the US military unfiltered access to military installations in the country.

The pact also grants the US tax waivers for any military equipment that they import to Ghana.

The clauses in the defence cooperation agreement have led to huge protests from the majority of Ghanaians, with a demonstration against the deal taking place on Wednesday.

Mr. Agbee believes President Akufo-Addo’s approval of the military pact is a clear deviation from the oat he swore to protect citizens of the country.

According to him, the President should be impeached because he has shown his allegiance lies elsewhere, rather than protecting the country.

“The president wants to sell the sovereignty of this country, which is not good at all. The president should have known better. The Ghana-U.S. military agreement he is entering into, he has given so much concession to the United States of America,” the security analyst told Class FM.

“I think that the president should have been impeached because he is violating the fundamental principles of good governance and he is violating the oath that he has sworn that he will protect and own a certain allegiance to this country but as we speak now, we have seen that the president is owing double allegiance, that he is not ready to protect all of us.”

He further described the defence cooperation agreement as “a terrible mistake” which puts the entire nation in jeopardy.

In his view, the clauses in the deal make Ghana almost equal to a state of anarchy.

“How can a president make such a terrible mistake by selling this country, by putting the state of this country into jeopardy, by offering a facility to the United States army to come and build a facility here and deploy their men to other neighbouring countries to try to put the country under a state of anarchy? It is very wrong and the president by now should have been impeached,” Mr. Agbee added.

