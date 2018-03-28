Here are photos from Ghana-US military deal demonstration

Hundreds of demonstrators held placards that beard inscriptions like 'Shithole government', 'Trump take your military base away', 'Galamsey Government', Bawumia is a liar' among others.
Hundreds of demonstrators held placards that beard inscriptions like 'Shithole government', 'Trump take your military base away', 'Galamsey Government', Bawumia is a liar, 'Ghana not for sale', 'Ghana is better than $20 million', and 'Why would you betray Ghana for money' among others.
READ MORE: Mahama declares support for demonstrators against US military deal
Former Vice-President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Professor Joshua Alabi as well as parliamentarians Samuel Richard Quashigah, Okudzeto Ablakwa, James Kludze Avedzi and Rockson Dafeamekpor participated in the protest.