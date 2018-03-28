Home > News > Politics >

Here are photos from Ghana-US military deal demonstration


US Military Cooperations Here are photos from Ghana-US military deal demonstration

Hundreds of demonstrators held placards that beard inscriptions like 'Shithole government', 'Trump take your military base away', 'Galamsey Government', Bawumia is a liar' among others.

  Published:
play
The Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) kicked off its demonstration against the Ghana US military deal from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and headed towards Accra Central.

Hundreds of demonstrators held placards that beard inscriptions like 'Shithole government', 'Trump take your military base away', 'Galamsey Government', Bawumia is a liar, 'Ghana not for sale', 'Ghana is better than $20 million', and 'Why would you betray Ghana for money' among others.

Former Vice-President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Professor Joshua Alabi as well as parliamentarians Samuel Richard Quashigah, Okudzeto Ablakwa, James Kludze Avedzi and Rockson Dafeamekpor participated in the protest.

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

 

