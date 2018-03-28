Here are photos from Ghana-US military deal demonstration

news

The Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) kicked off its demonstration against the Ghana US military deal from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and headed towards Accra Central.

Hundreds of demonstrators held placards that beard inscriptions like 'Shithole government', 'Trump take your military base away', 'Galamsey Government', Bawumia is a liar, 'Ghana not for sale', 'Ghana is better than $20 million', and 'Why would you betray Ghana for money' among others.

READ MORE: Mahama declares support for demonstrators against US military deal

Former Vice-President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Professor Joshua Alabi as well as parliamentarians Samuel Richard Quashigah, Okudzeto Ablakwa, James Kludze Avedzi and Rockson Dafeamekpor participated in the protest.