Former Central regional Minister, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, has warned that Ghana could be flooded with “half-caste” babies after agreeing to host the US military.

In his view, the controversial Ghana-US military pact could set the tone for the US military to have relationships with Ghanaian ladies.

According to him, the only benefit the nation stands to gain is the US military sleeping with Ghanaian ladies to produce “half-caste” babies.

Last Friday Parliament ratified the controversial military deal after days of deliberations and counter arguments between the Minority and Majority.

However, the House went on to ratify the deal despite protests from large section of the public.

As part of the agreement, Ghana will receive $20million per year from America for hosting the US military.

Also the Ghana is obliged to grant the US military unfiltered access to military installations in the country.

The pact also grants the US tax waivers for any military equipment that they import to Ghana.

This, Mr. Quansah insists is not a good deal for the nation. According to him, the only benefits Ghana stands to gain is $20million, whiles suggesting the US military would engage in relationships with Ghanaian ladies to produce babies of mixed races.

“Those of us who have had the chance to be close to the military know a lot about our military. At the end of the day, what will the US military teach us,” the former Minister said on Adom TV’s ‘Badwam’ show.

“Maybe what we will gain is that in the next 10 to 15 years, we will have half-caste babies or black American babies and I think that is the only thing that Ghana stands to gain aside that huge money.”

He further accused the Majority of using their numbers to impose the agreement on the House and Ghanaians in general.

In his view, the right procedure was not used in ratifying the Ghana-US military agreement in Parliament.

“We [NDC] are against the agreement. That is our stance on this issue. Article 75 of our constitution states clearly how far Ghana can go in such agreements. The right procedure wasn’t used in this case. This government needs to be told,” he added.